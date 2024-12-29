Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Raised by Taurus Asset Management LLC

Taurus Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 253,546 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 4.6% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $47,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.7% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184,594 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,395,000 after purchasing an additional 16,392 shares in the last quarter. Umpqua Bank grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 35,120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,544,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 225,254 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $41,972,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 51.8% during the third quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 14,368 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 12.9% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 51,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after buying an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN stock opened at $223.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.05 and a 12 month high of $233.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total value of $1,000,049.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,864,290.60. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total value of $625,790,203.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 917,416,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,602,535,437.60. This represents a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock worth $1,253,456,822 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.