GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Sells 1,080 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 78,080 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 0.5% of GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 64.6% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,004 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,049.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,864,290.60. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,456,822. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. UBS Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $223.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.05 and a 52-week high of $233.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

