Holistic Financial Partners Reduces Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Holistic Financial Partners lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,860 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.3% of Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 64.6% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total value of $1,000,049.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,864,290.60. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $1,132,366.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,797,072.91. This trade represents a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock worth $1,253,456,822 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $223.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.73 and its 200 day moving average is $192.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.05 and a 1-year high of $233.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.00.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

