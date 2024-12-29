Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,718 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.0% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the third quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 13,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,049.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,864,290.60. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at $4,958,982.72. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,456,822. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $223.75 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.05 and a 12 month high of $233.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $209.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.00.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

