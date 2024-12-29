Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Raised by Essential Planning LLC.

Essential Planning LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,867 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Essential Planning LLC.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its stake in Amazon.com by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at $20,273,459.55. This trade represents a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock worth $1,253,456,822. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, December 16th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Redburn Atlantic upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $223.75 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.05 and a twelve month high of $233.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $209.73 and its 200-day moving average is $192.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

