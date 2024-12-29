Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,387,692 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 316,217 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.6% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $817,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its stake in Amazon.com by 650.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,049.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,396 shares in the company, valued at $19,864,290.60. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,958,982.72. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,032,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,456,822 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $236.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, December 16th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $223.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $209.73 and its 200 day moving average is $192.85. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.05 and a 12 month high of $233.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.