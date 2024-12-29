Franklin Resources Inc. Has $908,000 Holdings in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,241 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Hanmi Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 47.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the second quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Hanmi Financial Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Hanmi Financial stock opened at $23.38 on Friday. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $14.45 and a 52-week high of $27.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.98 million, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.58.

Hanmi Financial Announces Dividend

Hanmi Financial ( NASDAQ:HAFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The business had revenue of $108.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.23 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 48.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Hanmi Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

View Our Latest Report on Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.