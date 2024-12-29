Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 877,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473,003 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Progyny were worth $14,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Progyny by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,113,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,185,000 after purchasing an additional 134,861 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Progyny by 1,576.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,565,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,991,000 after buying an additional 2,412,068 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 12,579.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,492,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,777,000 after buying an additional 2,472,983 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Progyny in the third quarter valued at $29,509,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Progyny by 120.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,308,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,436,000 after acquiring an additional 715,900 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PGNY. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Progyny from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Leerink Partners reduced their target price on Progyny from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Progyny from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Progyny in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Progyny from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.68 per share, for a total transaction of $2,202,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 228,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,988.92. The trade was a 191.65 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Anevski bought 209,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.48 per share, for a total transaction of $3,033,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 441,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,392,384.24. This represents a 90.32 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $16.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.46. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.35. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $42.08.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.26). Progyny had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $286.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

