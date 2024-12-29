Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 164,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,276 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $14,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,726,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 18,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 59,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AOS. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. DA Davidson lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

AOS opened at $68.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.42 and its 200-day moving average is $79.71. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $68.07 and a 52-week high of $92.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.16.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $957.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.36 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 30.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.79%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

