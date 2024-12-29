Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 163.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,341 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $14,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EWT. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 885.4% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 25.4% in the third quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000.

Shares of EWT opened at $52.55 on Friday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12-month low of $42.13 and a 12-month high of $57.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.78.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

