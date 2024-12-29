Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Stake Lessened by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 37.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,659 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $14,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Weatherford International by 364.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Weatherford International during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in Weatherford International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Weatherford International by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 1,516.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WFRD. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on Weatherford International from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Weatherford International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Weatherford International from $147.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weatherford International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.25.

Weatherford International Stock Up 0.8 %

Weatherford International stock opened at $68.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.58. Weatherford International plc has a 52 week low of $66.23 and a 52 week high of $135.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 46.25% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Weatherford International plc will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weatherford International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 6th. Weatherford International’s payout ratio is currently 14.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 6,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $521,565.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,764.80. This trade represents a 35.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

