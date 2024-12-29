Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $14,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 18.5% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,873,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,142,000 after buying an additional 605,755 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 36,910.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 347,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,073,000 after acquiring an additional 346,585 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 646,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,828,000 after acquiring an additional 333,782 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,567,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,788,000 after purchasing an additional 297,035 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 3,948.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 264,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,329,000 after purchasing an additional 257,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $385.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $330.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $510.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.96.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $456.48 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $185.37 and a one year high of $506.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.04 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $444.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $373.84.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.30). Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

