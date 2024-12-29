Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 107,342 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 35,644 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $13,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,246,562 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,957,000 after purchasing an additional 20,038 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 14.5% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 926,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,966,000 after acquiring an additional 117,079 shares in the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Qualys by 8.3% during the third quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 502,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,604,000 after acquiring an additional 38,509 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 15.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 474,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,607,000 after acquiring an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Qualys by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 439,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on QLYS shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Qualys in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.80.

In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $77,468.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,942 shares in the company, valued at $10,501,252.98. This represents a 0.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 855 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.24, for a total transaction of $121,615.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,986,296.48. This trade represents a 1.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,715 shares of company stock worth $4,406,251. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

QLYS opened at $139.83 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.17 and a 52 week high of $201.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 0.54.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $153.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.74 million. Qualys had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 40.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

