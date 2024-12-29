Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Stock Position Reduced by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 31.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 182,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,505 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $14,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 76.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 115.5% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WH opened at $101.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.40 and its 200-day moving average is $83.14. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.67 and a 52-week high of $105.16.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $396.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WH shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.56.

In related news, CFO Michele Allen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $1,349,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,939.44. This represents a 59.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 2,850 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total value of $251,199.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,062 shares in the company, valued at $2,297,104.68. The trade was a 9.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,850 shares of company stock valued at $8,881,849 over the last ninety days. 2.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

