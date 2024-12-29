Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 27,479 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 646,325 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,479 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $13,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Simmons First National by 6.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,323,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,752,000 after buying an additional 413,459 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Simmons First National by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,992,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,478,000 after acquiring an additional 37,519 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,866,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,197,000 after acquiring an additional 65,992 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,677,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,498,000 after acquiring an additional 59,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 9,443.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,395,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,353 shares in the last quarter. 27.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simmons First National Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC opened at $22.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Simmons First National Co. has a 12-month low of $16.03 and a 12-month high of $25.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 0.86.

Simmons First National Announces Dividend

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.91 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 82.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SFNC. Stephens raised Simmons First National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simmons First National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simmons First National

In other Simmons First National news, Chairman George Makris, Jr. sold 25,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $641,342.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 608,347 shares in the company, valued at $15,336,427.87. The trade was a 4.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Fehlman sold 15,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $366,785.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,755,695.14. The trade was a 8.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,800 shares of company stock worth $1,136,650 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

