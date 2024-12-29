Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $14.07 Million Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $14,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.0% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at $738,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,602,000 after acquiring an additional 13,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EPAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $245.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $222.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Barclays upgraded EPAM Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at EPAM Systems

In other news, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 6,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.53, for a total value of $1,733,629.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,334,890. The trade was a 34.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,132. This represents a 3.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,878. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM Systems Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:EPAM opened at $238.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.22. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.43 and a fifty-two week high of $317.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.49.

EPAM Systems Profile

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.