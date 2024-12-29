e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Stock Position Lessened by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 45.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,909 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $14,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 83.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 143,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,674,000 after purchasing an additional 65,448 shares in the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ELF opened at $127.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 69.06, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.11. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.50 and a 52 week high of $221.83.

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.60, for a total transaction of $122,464.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,699 shares in the company, valued at $13,718,582.40. This represents a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 785 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,440. The trade was a 29.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,205 shares of company stock valued at $297,442 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ELF. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $240.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.82.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

