Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 273,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 120,497 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $14,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 65.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 225.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the second quarter valued at $190,000.

In other Cytokinetics news, Director John T. Henderson sold 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $89,747.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,203.62. This trade represents a 4.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $380,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,195,732. This represents a 5.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,816 shares of company stock worth $3,923,463 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CYTK stock opened at $47.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.83. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $110.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a current ratio of 9.28.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.35) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CYTK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, December 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.07.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

