Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 253,770 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,792 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $13,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALRM. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 236,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,937,000 after buying an additional 8,456 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 312.9% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,939 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 16,625 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the second quarter valued at $599,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 630.1% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 97,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 84,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alarm.com by 369.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,545 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 54,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alarm.com

In other news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 32,851 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total transaction of $2,181,306.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,668 shares in the company, valued at $3,961,955.20. This trade represents a 35.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $3,238,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,227,858.76. This represents a 15.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,976 shares of company stock worth $5,576,490. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALRM shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Alarm.com from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Alarm.com from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.40.

Alarm.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $62.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.97. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.87 and a 1-year high of $77.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 8.66 and a quick ratio of 8.20.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

