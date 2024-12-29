Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 247,709 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,553 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $14,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 48.4% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 30,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Community Bank System by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,212,000 after acquiring an additional 8,751 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Community Bank System in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Community Bank System by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after acquiring an additional 54,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Community Bank System during the 3rd quarter worth $451,000. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Insider Transactions at Community Bank System

In other Community Bank System news, Director John F. Whipple sold 3,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $287,794.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,661.30. This represents a 40.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Price Performance

Shares of Community Bank System stock opened at $62.31 on Friday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.50 and a 52 week high of $73.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.05.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.05). Community Bank System had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $188.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Bank System Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Community Bank System in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Community Bank System from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Community Bank System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on Community Bank System

Community Bank System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.