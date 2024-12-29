Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 48,247 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 465,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 48,247 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $14,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 0.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 157,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $30.76 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.46 and a 52 week high of $44.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.27.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $693.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is 29.07%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HP. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.57.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

