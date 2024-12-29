Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,036,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 122,398 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $13,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 900.7% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 970,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 873,237 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,171,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,877,000 after buying an additional 348,627 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 3.7% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 25,015,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,355,000 after buying an additional 901,485 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Genworth Financial by 155.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 431,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 262,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Genworth Financial by 23.4% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 731,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 138,674 shares during the period. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

NYSE GNW opened at $6.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.81. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.67 and a 1 year high of $7.90.

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

