Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW) to Issue Dividend of $0.55

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 26th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.5523 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 3.4 %

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $19.58 on Friday. Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $18.81 and a 12 month high of $22.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.72. The company has a market capitalization of $100.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

About Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (ECOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of large- and mid-cap emerging market companies. ECOW was launched on May 2, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.