Cetus Protocol Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $205.71 Million (CETUS)

Cetus Protocol (CETUS) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One Cetus Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000345 BTC on exchanges. Cetus Protocol has a market cap of $205.71 million and $32.54 million worth of Cetus Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cetus Protocol has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94,392.57 or 0.99740960 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93,955.17 or 0.99278781 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Cetus Protocol Profile
Cetus Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 629,432,905 tokens. Cetus Protocol’s official website is www.cetus.zone. The official message board for Cetus Protocol is medium.com/@cetusprotocol. Cetus Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cetusprotocol.
Cetus Protocol Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cetus Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cetus Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cetus Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
