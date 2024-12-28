Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH One Day Trading Volume Reaches $23,406.80 (WRSETH)

Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH (WRSETH) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH has a market capitalization of $38.59 million and $23,406.80 worth of Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. One Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH token can now be purchased for $3,437.82 or 0.03632614 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH Profile

Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH launched on August 27th, 2024. Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH’s total supply is 11,224 tokens. Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH’s official Twitter account is @kelpdao. Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH’s official website is kelpdao.xyz/defi.

Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH (WRSETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Linea platform. Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH has a current supply of 11,312.93023. The last known price of Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH is 3,432.04344047 USD and is down -1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $26,227.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kelpdao.xyz/defi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

