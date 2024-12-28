BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT (BDC) Price Reaches $0.0430 on Top Exchanges

BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT (BDC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. In the last week, BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT has traded down 21.9% against the dollar. One BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0430 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT has a total market capitalization of $43.02 million and approximately $40,038.06 worth of BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94,392.57 or 0.99740960 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93,955.17 or 0.99278781 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT Profile

BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT’s genesis date was May 28th, 2024. BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT’s official website is billiondollarcat.com. BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT’s official Twitter account is @billydollarcat.

BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT (BDC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Runes platform. BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT is 0.04374889 USD and is down -7.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $45,019.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://billiondollarcat.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.