CARV Self Reported Market Cap Tops $143.16 Million (CARV)

CARV (CARV) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. During the last seven days, CARV has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. CARV has a total market capitalization of $143.16 million and approximately $32.52 million worth of CARV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CARV token can currently be bought for approximately $0.87 or 0.00000923 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CARV Token Profile

CARV launched on February 11th, 2022. CARV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 163,806,816 tokens. CARV’s official website is carv.io. CARV’s official Twitter account is @carv_official. CARV’s official message board is medium.com/@carv.

CARV Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CARV (CARV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Base platform. CARV has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 163,806,816 in circulation. The last known price of CARV is 0.88101805 USD and is down -2.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $34,807,210.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://carv.io.”

