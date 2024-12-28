Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 28th. Peanut the Squirrel has a market capitalization of $622.79 million and $115.38 million worth of Peanut the Squirrel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peanut the Squirrel token can currently be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00000658 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Peanut the Squirrel has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Peanut the Squirrel Profile

Peanut the Squirrel’s genesis date was October 31st, 2024. Peanut the Squirrel’s total supply is 999,854,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,854,449 tokens. Peanut the Squirrel’s official Twitter account is @pnutsolana. The official website for Peanut the Squirrel is www.pnutsol.com.

Buying and Selling Peanut the Squirrel

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Peanut the Squirrel has a current supply of 999,854,449.754741. The last known price of Peanut the Squirrel is 0.63161699 USD and is down -2.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 223 active market(s) with $147,349,400.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pnutsol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut the Squirrel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peanut the Squirrel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peanut the Squirrel using one of the exchanges listed above.

