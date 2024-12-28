Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 2.74%.

IMKTA stock opened at $65.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.38. Ingles Markets has a one year low of $59.73 and a one year high of $89.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is 7.86%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

