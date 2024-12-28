Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($3.65) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Advent Technologies had a negative net margin of 828.45% and a negative return on equity of 442.47%.
Advent Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ADN opened at $5.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.64. Advent Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $9.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.43.
Advent Technologies Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Advent Technologies
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/23 – 12/27
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Rare Earth Revolution: Powering the Future of Technology
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- S&P 500 ETFs: Expense Ratios That Can Boost Your Long-Term Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Advent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.