Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($3.65) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Advent Technologies had a negative net margin of 828.45% and a negative return on equity of 442.47%.

Advent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADN opened at $5.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.64. Advent Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $9.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.43.

Advent Technologies Company Profile

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets in North America, Europe, and Asia. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems.

