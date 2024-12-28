Pacer Nasdaq International Patent Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:PATN) to Issue $0.06 Dividend

Pacer Nasdaq International Patent Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:PATN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 26th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0584 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

Pacer Nasdaq International Patent Leaders ETF Price Performance

Shares of PATN stock opened at $19.97 on Friday. Pacer Nasdaq International Patent Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $19.44 and a 52-week high of $21.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.97.

