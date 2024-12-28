GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF Declares Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:TSYY)

GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF (NASDAQ:TSYY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 26th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0465 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.
GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF Stock Down 1.1 %
TSYY opened at $25.03 on Friday. GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF has a 12 month low of $23.54 and a 12 month high of $25.43.
