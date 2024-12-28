Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,600 shares, an increase of 187.4% from the November 30th total of 19,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Xunlei Trading Down 1.9 %

XNET stock opened at $2.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.59 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.91. Xunlei has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $2.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average is $1.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xunlei

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Xunlei in the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 176,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 30,515 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Xunlei by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 300,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Xunlei by 42.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares during the period. 5.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Xunlei from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

About Xunlei

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through Green Channel and Fast Bird products.

