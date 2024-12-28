Xylo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:XYLO) Short Interest Update

Xylo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:XYLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the November 30th total of 8,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Xylo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XYLO opened at $4.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.83. Xylo Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $9.76.

Get Xylo Technologies alerts:

About Xylo Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Xylo Technologies Ltd, a technology-based company, provides medical-related devices and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through Corporate, E-commerce, Online Advertising & Internet Traffic Routing, Online Event Management, and Others segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Xylo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.