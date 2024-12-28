Xylo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:XYLO) Short Interest Update

Xylo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:XYLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the November 30th total of 8,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Xylo Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ XYLO opened at $4.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.83. Xylo Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $9.76.
About Xylo Technologies
