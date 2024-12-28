Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 26th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0502 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

Shares of Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF stock opened at $32.69 on Friday. Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $23.13 and a 1-year high of $34.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.27 and a 200-day moving average of $29.19. The company has a market capitalization of $282.77 million, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.07.

The Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (COWG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a price momentum-weighted index of 100 large-cap US companies that exhibit the highest growth characteristics. COWG was launched on Dec 21, 2022 and is managed by Pacer.

