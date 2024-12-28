Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 26th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0502 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.
Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Price Performance
Shares of Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF stock opened at $32.69 on Friday. Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $23.13 and a 1-year high of $34.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.27 and a 200-day moving average of $29.19. The company has a market capitalization of $282.77 million, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.07.
Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Company Profile
