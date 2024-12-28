B3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (OTC:BOLSY) Declares $0.02 Dividend

B3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (OTC:BOLSY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 26th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0183 per share on Thursday, January 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th.

B3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão Stock Performance

BOLSY stock opened at $5.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.80. B3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $9.20.

Get B3 S.A. - Brasil Bolsa Balcão alerts:

About B3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

B3 SA – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão, a financial market infrastructure company, provides trading services in an exchange and OTC environment. It operates through Listed; OTC; Infrastructure for Financing; and Technology, Data and Service segments. The company offers listed equities and securities for anhydrous fuel ethanol, Arabica coffee 4/5 and 6/7, corn, crystal sugar, gold, hydrous ethanol, live cattle, and soybean commodities; ETF and sovereign debt instruments; and exchange rates, interest rates, and equities, as well as collateral management products.

Receive News & Ratings for B3 S.A. - Brasil Bolsa Balcão Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B3 S.A. - Brasil Bolsa Balcão and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.