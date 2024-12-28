B3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (OTC:BOLSY) Declares $0.02 Dividend

B3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (OTC:BOLSY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 26th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0183 per share on Thursday, January 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th.
B3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão Stock Performance
BOLSY stock opened at $5.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.80. B3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $9.20.
About B3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than B3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/23 – 12/27
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Rare Earth Revolution: Powering the Future of Technology
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- S&P 500 ETFs: Expense Ratios That Can Boost Your Long-Term Gains
Receive News & Ratings for B3 S.A. - Brasil Bolsa Balcão Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B3 S.A. - Brasil Bolsa Balcão and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.