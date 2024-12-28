Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,200 shares, a growth of 348.0% from the November 30th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Yunji Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:YJ opened at $1.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average is $2.19. Yunji has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $4.72.

About Yunji

Yunji Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

