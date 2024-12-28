Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,200 shares, a growth of 348.0% from the November 30th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Yunji Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:YJ opened at $1.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average is $2.19. Yunji has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $4.72.
About Yunji
