iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Short Interest Down 88.2% in December

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a decline of 88.2% from the November 30th total of 257,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 179,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock opened at $60.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.68. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12-month low of $53.00 and a 12-month high of $63.37. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.2238 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

Institutional Trading of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

About iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7,907.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.