iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Short Interest Down 88.2% in December

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a decline of 88.2% from the November 30th total of 257,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 179,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock opened at $60.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.68. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12-month low of $53.00 and a 12-month high of $63.37. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.02.
iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.2238 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.
Institutional Trading of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF
About iShares Exponential Technologies ETF
The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Exponential Technologies ETF
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/23 – 12/27
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Rare Earth Revolution: Powering the Future of Technology
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- S&P 500 ETFs: Expense Ratios That Can Boost Your Long-Term Gains
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.