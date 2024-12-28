111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) Short Interest Down 41.3% in December

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a drop of 41.3% from the November 30th total of 54,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 282,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
111 Price Performance
111 stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.41. 111 has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.88.
About 111
