111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) Short Interest Down 41.3% in December

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a drop of 41.3% from the November 30th total of 54,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 282,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

111 stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.41. 111 has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.88.

111, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and medical services through online retail pharmacy and indirectly through offline pharmacy network. It operates through the B2C and B2B segments. The B2C segment engages in the sale of pharmaceutical and other health and wellness products directly to consumers through 1 Drugstore and its offline pharmacies.

