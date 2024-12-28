ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:ARR)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 26th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 71.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $4.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.1%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Price Performance

Shares of ARR stock opened at $18.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.75. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a one year low of $17.35 and a one year high of $21.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

ARMOUR Residential REIT ( NYSE:ARR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $127.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.95 million. On average, research analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert C. Hain bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.08 per share, with a total value of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,158.84. The trade was a 38.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Daniel C. Staton purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.86 per share, with a total value of $198,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 24,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,434.40. This trade represents a 71.23 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

See Also

