SEI Select Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SEIS) Announces Dividend of $0.06

SEI Select Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SEIS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 26th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0577 per share on Monday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This is an increase from SEI Select Small Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.000212.
SEI Select Small Cap ETF Stock Performance
SEIS opened at $25.76 on Friday. SEI Select Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $28.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.78.
