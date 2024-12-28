Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCARW) Short Interest Update

Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCARW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the November 30th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Zoomcar Trading Down 28.7 %

Shares of ZCARW opened at $0.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02. Zoomcar has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.18.

About Zoomcar

Zoomcar Holdings, Inc operates a marketplace for car sharing in India, Indonesia, and Egypt. It connects hosts with guests, who choose from a selection of cars for use at affordable prices, promoting smart transportation solutions. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Bronxville, New York.

