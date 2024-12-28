Short Interest in XTI Aerospace, Inc. (NASDAQ:XTIA) Expands By 103.7%

XTI Aerospace, Inc. (NASDAQ:XTIA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,170,000 shares, an increase of 103.7% from the November 30th total of 4,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

XTI Aerospace Price Performance

XTI Aerospace stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.66. XTI Aerospace has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $7.99.

About XTI Aerospace

XTI Aircraft Company manufactures vertical takeoff airplanes. The company provides TriFan 600, which lifts off vertically. XTI Aircraft Company was formerly known as AVX Aircraft Technologies, Inc and changed its name to XTI Aircraft Company in March 2015. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

