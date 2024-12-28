Short Interest in XTI Aerospace, Inc. (NASDAQ:XTIA) Expands By 103.7%

XTI Aerospace, Inc. (NASDAQ:XTIA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,170,000 shares, an increase of 103.7% from the November 30th total of 4,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
XTI Aerospace Price Performance
XTI Aerospace stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.66. XTI Aerospace has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $7.99.
About XTI Aerospace
