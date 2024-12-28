The Defiance Quantum ETF (NYSEARCA:QTUM) to Issue Dividend of $0.08

The Defiance Quantum ETF (NYSEARCA:QTUM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 26th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0751 per share on Monday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.
Defiance Quantum ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:QTUM opened at $83.51 on Friday. Defiance Quantum ETF has a 12 month low of $52.09 and a 12 month high of $90.75. The company has a market capitalization of $354.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.53 and its 200 day moving average is $64.84.
Defiance Quantum ETF Company Profile
