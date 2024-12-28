Zhibao Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZBAO) Short Interest Up 306.4% in December

Zhibao Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZBAO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,000 shares, a growth of 306.4% from the November 30th total of 43,800 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 224,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Zhibao Technology Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Zhibao Technology stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. Zhibao Technology has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average is $3.44.

Get Zhibao Technology alerts:

Zhibao Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Zhibao Technology Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digital insurance brokerage services in China. It also offers managing general underwriter services; and offline insurance brokerage consulting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Zhibao Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhibao Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.