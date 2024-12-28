BankUnited, Inc. (BKU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on January 31st

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 26th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th.
BankUnited has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years. BankUnited has a dividend payout ratio of 36.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BankUnited to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.7%.
BankUnited Trading Down 1.0 %
BankUnited stock opened at $38.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.03. BankUnited has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $44.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BKU shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on BankUnited from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Compass Point lifted their price target on BankUnited from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on BankUnited from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on BankUnited from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BankUnited has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.36.
Insider Transactions at BankUnited
In related news, COO Thomas M. Cornish sold 10,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $421,527.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,000. This trade represents a 9.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total transaction of $102,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,410.66. The trade was a 6.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About BankUnited
BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.
