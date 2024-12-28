Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a growth of 111.1% from the November 30th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Zenvia Stock Performance

ZENV opened at $2.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Zenvia has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $3.88. The company has a market cap of $89.21 million, a P/E ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.77.

Get Zenvia alerts:

Zenvia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

Receive News & Ratings for Zenvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zenvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.