SPAC and New Issue ETF (NASDAQ:SPCX) Plans $0.02 Dividend

SPAC and New Issue ETF (NASDAQ:SPCX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 26th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.024 per share on Monday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.
SPAC and New Issue ETF Stock Performance
SPAC and New Issue ETF stock opened at $23.38 on Friday. SPAC and New Issue ETF has a twelve month low of $21.60 and a twelve month high of $23.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 million, a PE ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.57.
About SPAC and New Issue ETF
Featured Articles
