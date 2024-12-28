SPAC and New Issue ETF (NASDAQ:SPCX) Plans $0.02 Dividend

SPAC and New Issue ETF (NASDAQ:SPCX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 26th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.024 per share on Monday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

SPAC and New Issue ETF Stock Performance

SPAC and New Issue ETF stock opened at $23.38 on Friday. SPAC and New Issue ETF has a twelve month low of $21.60 and a twelve month high of $23.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 million, a PE ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.57.

Get SPAC and New Issue ETF alerts:

About SPAC and New Issue ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The AXS SPAC and New Issue ETF (SPCX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund that aims to provide a broad exposure to Special Purpose Acquisitions Corporations (SPACs) and newly-listed firms. SPCX was launched on Dec 16, 2020 and is managed by AXS Investments.

Receive News & Ratings for SPAC and New Issue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPAC and New Issue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.