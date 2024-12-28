VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Increases Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 26th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1564 per share on Monday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This is a positive change from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $28.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.98 and a one year high of $29.47.
About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/23 – 12/27
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Rare Earth Revolution: Powering the Future of Technology
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- S&P 500 ETFs: Expense Ratios That Can Boost Your Long-Term Gains
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.