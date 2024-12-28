VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Increases Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 26th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1564 per share on Monday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This is a positive change from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $28.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.98 and a one year high of $29.47.

About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

