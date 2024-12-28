22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII) Short Interest Down 98.4% in December

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 98.4% from the November 30th total of 286,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 22nd Century Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 22nd Century Group stock. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,140,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned 6.77% of 22nd Century Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on 22nd Century Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

22nd Century Group Trading Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ:XXII opened at $4.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.17. 22nd Century Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $581.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.50.

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($72.90) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.95 million during the quarter. 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 144.09% and a negative return on equity of 380.39%.

About 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group, Inc, a tobacco products company, engages in the sale and distribution of its own proprietary new reduced nicotine tobacco products. The company offers reduced nicotine content tobacco plants and very low nicotine combustible cigarette products. It also provides contract manufacturing services for conventional combustible tobacco products for third-party brands.

